Not since “Weird Al” Yankovich has a comedian mined more material out of food than Jim Gaffigan. On Gaffigan’s latest comedy album, King Baby , his seventh, the slow-talking Indiana stand-up riffs on waffles, ribs, bologna, condiments, Dunkin’ Donuts and returns to one of his most fruitful muses: bacon. The album was part of a busy 2009 that saw Gaffigan appear on “Law & Order” and “Flight of the Conchords” and act in the quirkier-than-thou Sam Mendes dramedy Away We Go . The comedian performs tonight in advance of his New Year’s Eve gig tomorrow night at the same venue.