Though he’s a distant second right now, comedian Jim Gaffigan appears to be mounting a challenge against the Harlem Globetrotters as the touring act with the most consecutive Milwaukee New Year’s Eve appearances. He’s got a cozy annual gig at the Pabst Theater that allows him to spend time with family in the area and perform for a Midwestern crowd he clearly relates to. Expect plenty of jokes about food and Gaffigan’s paleness.