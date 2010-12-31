Not since “Weird” Al Yankovich has a comedian mined more material out of food than Jim Gaffigan. On Gaffigan’s latest comedy album, King Baby , his seventh, the slow-talking Indiana stand-up riffs on waffles, ribs, bologna, condiments and Dunkin’ Donuts, and returns to one of his most fruitful muses: bacon. The album was part of a busy 2009 that saw Gaffigan expand his acting profile with appearances on “Law & Order” and “Flight of the Conchords” and the movies 17 Again , Away We Go and The Slammin’ Salmon .