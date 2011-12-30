Not since “Weird Al” Yankovic has a comedian mined more material out of food than Jim Gaffigan. On Gaffigan's seventh and most recent comedy album, 2009's <i>King Baby</i>, the slow-talking Indiana stand-up riffs on waffles, ribs, bologna, condiments and Dunkin' Donuts, and returns to one of his most fruitful muses: bacon. The album was part of a busy 2009 that saw Gaffigan expand his acting profile with appearances on the TV shows “Law & Order” and “Flight of the Conchords” and the movies <i>17 Again, Away We Go</i> and <i>The Slammin' Salmon</i>. Last year saw him in supporting roles in the movies <i>It's Kind of a Funny Story</i> and <i>Going the Distance</i>. (The comedian appears Friday and Saturday this weekend, with a midnight countdown and balloon drop at his Dec. 31 10:30 p.m. performance.) <P>