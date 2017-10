Angry and brash, but with a genuine sense of humility, Australian stand-up Jim Jefferies made a name for himself in England, and now seems poised to invade the states. On the heels of a one-hour comedy special for HBO, Jefferies has embarked on an American tour, currently sweeping through the Midwest, in a further bid to get his name out there. Expect Jefferies to lend his distinctive, cynical voice to well-worn topics like sex and religion at tonight’s Turner Hall Ballroom show.