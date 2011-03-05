Angry and brash, but with a genuine sense of humility, Australian stand-up Jim Jefferies made a name for himself in England, where he was dubbed "Britain's most offensive stand-up comic" by Q Magazine . Obscenities spew from the Aussie's mouth as he uses virtually any controversial topic as ammunition against social decency, chivalry and any other moral philosophy he can line up in the crosshairs of his vulgarity. Last year Jefferies followed up the 2009 HBO special that buoyed his stateside profile, I Swear to God , with the Comedy Central DVD Alcoholocaust .