Jimmy Buffett, the world’s richest beach bum, is an alchemist capable of transforming innocuous novelty songs into lucrative restaurant franchises. And while most songwriters of his era have become nostalgia acts, Buffett remains a bona fide cultural phenomenon and one of the biggest touring draws in the world. His latest record is encores , a double-disc live compilation of rarities and covers he performed during his 2008 and 2009 tours.