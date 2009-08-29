Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

Don’t let his carefree demeanor and casual Hawaiian shirts fool you: Jimmy Buffett is quite the savvy businessman. When he’s not guiding his Parrothead followers on a journey looking for that lost shaker of salt, he’s out inking million-dollar deals to rename the home field of the Miami Dolphins to Land Shark Stadium (named after his beach-themed beverage) and pulling in a combined total of $100 million each year between touring and various business ventures, restaurants and royaltiesnow that’s a lot of pina coladas.