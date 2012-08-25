Don't let his carefree demeanor and casual Hawaiian shirts fool you: Jimmy Buffett is quite the savvy businessman. When he's not singing novelty hits about the beach-bum lifestyle, he's inking million-dollar deals to briefly rename the Miami Dolphins' home field Land Shark Stadium (named after his beach-themed beverage) and pulling in a combined total of $100 million each year between touring and various business ventures, restaurants and royalties. And while most songwriters of his era have become nostalgia acts, Buffett remains a bona fide cultural phenomenon and one of the biggest touring draws in the world. His latest studio album is 2009's typically laid-back <i>Buffet Hotel</i>, which he recorded after late-night surfing sessions.