Jimmy Fallon brought young women viewers to “Saturday Night Live” when he joined the iconic sketch comedy show in the late-’90s, but developed an unflattering reputation in comedy circles for his incessant giggling and inability to stay in character. That made him an odd choice to succeed on “Late Night” the beloved Conan O’Brien, a towering figure with far greater cachet in comedy circles, but so far Fallon has filled the role amiably, albeit with a desperate, eager-to-please presence that puts some viewers on edge. We can only imagine that tonight’s stand-up appearance was conceived as part of an effort to help the guy build up a little extra confidence on stage.