Longtime Milwaukee theater fixture Andre Lee Ellis and his company have taken on one of playwright August Wilson's most intriguing works for their latest production. <i>Jitney</i> is the seventh of ten plays Wilson set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1970s, a neighborhood so infamous for crime that no licensed cabbie would work there. As a result, unlicensed cabbies came to the area to make some decent money, renting out a space that became known as the Jitney station. The play, which runs through Feb. 5, follows the inner workings of the station, and the lives of the men who worked there.