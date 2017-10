The hard-boogieing Southern rock act JJ Grey & Mofro will return to Milwaukee later this month for a Jan. 19 performance at the Turner Hall Ballroom. In advance of that show, the venue is hosting a free screening of <i>Brighter Days</i>, a concert film capturing the band live at Atlanta's Variety Playhouse last January. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with a $10 all-you-can-drink special that runs until the movie begins at 8 p.m. There will also be free popcorn. <P>