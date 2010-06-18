JJ Grey & Mofro w/ Brandi Shearer

Mofro, the rock ’n’ roll brainchild of Jacksonville, Fla., storyteller JJ Grey, is more or less an extension of its bandleader’s innate melodic gifts. From humble, late-’90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the blues-funk group quickly rose through word-of-mouth in the receptive jam band circuit. The band’s Fog City debut, 2001’s Blackwater , captured the soulful minimalism of Grey’s influences, while subsequent albums have broadened Mofro’s audience, allowing Grey to share stages with one of his icons, Booker T.