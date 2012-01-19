JJ Grey & Mofro w/ JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound and Daryl Hance

From their humble, late-'90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the blues-funk group Mofro quickly rose through word of mouth in the receptive jam band circuit. The band's 2001 Fog City debut, <i>Blackwater</i>, paid homage to bandleader JJ Grey's blues and rock influences, including Muddy Waters and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Subsequent albums have been funkier, broadening Mofro's audience and opening new doors, allowing Grey to share stages with one of his icons, Booker T. Jones. The group's latest record is 2010's Georgia Warhorse, its third for the blues label Alligator Records.