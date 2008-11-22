JJ Grey and Mofro, who headline an 8 p.m. bill at Shank Hall tonight, craft their chicken-friend, boogie-blues jams not so much with juke joints in mind, but rather outdoor festivals, where tye-dyed and sun-visor-clad fans are free to twirl around ’til their hearts’ content. Last year bandleader Grey gave himself top billing over his bandmates, but while his Eric Clapton guitar and gritty, Muddy Waters vocals are at the front of the mix, it’s the swollen bass licks and sticky Hammond organ that drives these grooves.