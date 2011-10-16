Though he flails around onstage as manically as many other comedians who make much of their living on the college circuit, Los Angeles comedian Jo Koy also has a gift for unhurried, long-form monologues and perceptive insights into familial relationships. Much of his material stems from his background as a Filipino-American, and he particularly mines his eccentric parents for laughs. Spots on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “BET's ComicView” have increased his profile, as have his regular panel appearances on “Chelsea Lately.”