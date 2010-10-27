Joan of Arc w/ Rollo Tomasi and Absolutely

Singer Tim Kinsella has consistently confounded expectations (and often even his biggest fans) with his post-Cap’n Jazz project Joan of Arc, an experimental, sometimes-lo-fi, sometimes-widescreen indie-rock band in a continual state of transition. Some of the dozens of musicians who have recorded with Kinsella under the Joan of Arc umbrella are featured on the new compilation Joan of Arc Presents: Don’t Mind Control , which features new songs from Kinsella and affiliated acts including Cale Parks, Owen, Vacations, Euphone, The Cairo Gang and Ghosts and Vodka. Ever-prolific, this fall Kinsella also released a new Joan of Arc 7-inch single, “Meaningful Work.”