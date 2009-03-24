Joanie 4 Jackie

In 1995, feminist filmmaker Miranda July innovatively conceptualized a new way of reaching and collaborating with women nationwide. She created a chain-letter video subscription, having women send in their low-quality DIY videos and in return receive a compilation with their tape and nine other women’s. A free screening tonight as part of the ongoing Women Without Borders film series showcases 10 of these DIY films, including one by July and Shauna McGarrya documentary about the project. McGarry will serve as the night’s curator.