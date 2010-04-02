Iconoclastic California singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom keeps finding new ways to outdo herself. She delighted some critics and confounded others with her 2004 debut, The Milk-Eyed Mender , a collection of harp-led fairyland folk songs, before revealing herself to be more ambitious than anybody could have guessed with 2006’s Ys , a five-track orchestral suite with arrangements by composer Van Dyke Parks. With its shorter songs, Newsom’s new record, Have One On Me , is breezier and more accessible than Ys but it’s also three discs long, Newsom’s way of saying she hasn’t dialed back her ambitions any.