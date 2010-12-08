Among its many joys, December ushers in a wide variety of new and classic holiday TV specials. Joanna Wilson captures the spirit of these seasonal shows in her new book, The Christmas TV Companion: A Guide to Cult Classics, Strange Specials & Outrageous Oddities . Wilson’s look at Christmas programming ranges from popular, beloved classics to obscure presentations. This thorough collection includes hundreds of shows and offers suggestions for readers looking to enhance their seasonal TV viewing.