Bluesman Joe Bonamassa has had a long and storied career for a player who is still in his early 30s, but he benefited from an early start. He began playing at age 8, and by 12 he was already opening for B.B. King. Though born and raised in Utica, N.Y., Bonamassa shreds through the blues more like Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and other British guitarists than any of his American predecessors. Perhaps for that reason, his albums have fared better on the U.K. charts than in the United States. He plays this show in advance of his latest studio album, Dust Bowl , slated for release on March 22.