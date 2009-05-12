There aren’t many musicians who can say they’ve upstaged the Beatles, but Joe Cocker canalthough, some could argue that since the Beatles song he chose to tackle was originally sung by Ringo Starr, Cocker succeeded on a technicality. Cocker’s dramatic reworking of “With a Little Help From My Friends” turned a minor Beatles song into a major hit that remains Cocker’s signature song, thanks in part to its role as the theme song to the TV series “The Wonder Years.” Forty-plus years later, Cocker is still putting his gritty, bluesy spin on cover songs, covering Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder and Curtis Mayfieldamong many, many otherson his latest album, Hymn for My Soul . Cocker does the second of two nights at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight.