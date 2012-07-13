A former member of Milwaukee's The Boogiemen and other local bands, pianist/vocalist Joe Hite stands out among swarms of lounge and club cover singers with his assertive stage presence and do-it-yourself work ethic. He throws his head back and spreads his arms on the higher notes of soulful tracks like Prince's ballad “Purple Rain,” lets his fingers do an aggressive piano dance with upbeat hits like Elton John's “Benny and the Jets,” and encourages the crowd to sing along and makes lightheartedly humorous remarks between songs. At his studio, Hite records instrumental backing tracks that add a surprisingly authentic touch to his live shows, which incorporate popular tunes from the '40s through today.