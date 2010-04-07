Joe Jack Talcum w/ The Goodnight Loving and The Boo-Hoos

The name Joe Jack Talcum might not ring many bells for casual punk fans, but the name Joe Genaro might. Genaro, who has been self-releasing cassettes and albums under the Joe Jack Talcum nom de plum for years, was the founding guitarist and co-singer for satirical punk favorites The Dead Milkmen. Since the death of Dead Milkmen bassist Dave Schulthise in 2004, the band has reunited for occasional concerts, but Genaro spends most of his time touring small venues under the Talcum alias, guitar and harmonica in tow.