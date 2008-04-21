“Hey, can you hear me now as I fade away?” Joe Jackson sings on his latest album, Rain. Though Jackson might believe he has faded away or moved beyond relevance, he still commands some major respect, thanks to his reputation as a New Wave pioneer. Fans who are only familiar with his string of late-’70s/early-’80s radio hits like “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” will be pleasantly surprised by his new, more streamlined band setup. On Rain, Jackson complements his piano-based compositions with only bass and drums, and he’s touring behind the same guitar-less dynamic. He plays an 8 p.m. show at the Pabst Theater tonight.