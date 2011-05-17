Since producing his debut self-titled album in 2001, American folk singer-songwriter Joe Purdy has churned out 11 more records over the span of a decade, including three in 2006 alone. Purdy found exposure on soundtracks for TV shows including “Grey's Anatomy” and “Lost,” while his songs “I Love the Rain the Most” and “Can't Get It Right Today” became staples of TV commercials and sitcoms with their rolling, porch-style guitar playing and wistful lyrics. Purdy's most recent album, 2010's 4th of July , capitalizes on his relatable storytelling with a return to a more traditional folk sound.