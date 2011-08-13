Stand-up comedian Joe Rogan got his first major acting break when he was cast as the affable electrician Joe Garelli on the NBC sitcom “NewsRadio,” but he's best known as the host of a very different NBC program: the soon-to-be-revived gross-out fest “Fear Factor.” Now firmly entrenched as the rough-and-tumble but surprisingly intellectual color commentator for the rapidly rising Ultimate Fighting Championship, the muscle-bound comedian has used that exposure to launch a successful video blog and record several comedy specials. His latest album, 2010's Talking Monkeys in Space , includes rants about religion and in favor of legalizing marijuana.