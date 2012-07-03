Although best known for the edge he brought to The Eagles with the electric guitar-tinged albums <i>Hotel California</i>, <i>The Long Run</i> and <i>Eagles Live</i>, Joe Walsh can hold his own with a distinctly-toned tenor voice and cleverly scathing lyrics. He humorously criticizes both himself and society in such hits as “Life's Been Good,” in which even the guitar rhythms and piano glissandos mock the egotism of most rock stars, and plays Hendrix-like licks on tracks like The James Gang's “Funk 49” and “Walk Away.” After 20 years with no solo releases, Walsh is now celebrating his brand new album, <i>Analog Man</i>. Even though he's approaching 65, expect to get caught up in Walsh's performance Tuesday as his mouth and eyes stretch wildly across his face during guitar solos and he spits quirky banter between songs.