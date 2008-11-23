Joel & Victoria Osteen

Smiling pastor Joel Osteen’s “Bible as self-help book” approach to preaching struck a chord with thousands of Christians tired of the fire-and-brimstone screeds of other celebrity pastors. Osteen’s non-confrontational approach to the gospel has actually angered Evangelicals who find his emphasis on positive thought over hard scripture blasphemous, but the best-selling author’s brand is so strong that even his less charismatic wife, Victoria, who suffered a nasty bout of PR when the Federal Aviation Administration fined her $3,000 for reportedly throwing a fit on an airplane, has been able to ride his coattails to stardom. Last month Victoria published Love Your Life, her first book, with the promise of many more to come. The God-loving couple preaches tonight at the Bradley Center at 7:30 p.m.