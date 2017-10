Philadelphia singer and guitarist has been a Zelig-like figure in the hair-metal scene, drifting in and out of some of its biggest bands. Most famously, he replaced M%uFFFDtley Cr%uFFFDe singer Vince Neil, bringing a heavier edge to the band during the early and mid ’90s, but he has also done time with Angora, The Scream, Union, ESP, Brides of Destruction and Ratt. Tonight he plays a solo acoustic show at Smokin Joes in West Allis.