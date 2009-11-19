As the lead singer and primary songwriter for Southern-rock pioneers Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty had already created a rich musical legacy when he struck out on his own in 1973. Though his efforts since then, including the 1985 commercial smash Centerfield , have not done much to expand on that legacy, they haven’t done anything to tarnish it either. Fogerty’s blend of early rock, country twang and pop hooks is still as welcome as ever on this year’s The Blue Ridge Rangers Rides Again , the follow-up to his 2007 comeback album Revival , even though it’s doubtful that those discs will age as well as CCR’s late ’60s, early ’70s output. Fogerty himself seems to know where his bread is buttered, though, so expect to hear plenty of classic Creedence tunes alongside cuts from his recent releases tonight.