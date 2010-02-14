One-time Fugees cohort John Forte was one of rap’s more promising rising stars in the late ’90s, but after his 1998 solo album flopped Forte was arrested for transferring drugs and sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. An unlikely commutation for President Bush gave Forte his freedom in 2008, and ever since he’s continued making music, albeit drastically different music that owes more to contemporary singer-songwriters than traditional hip-hop. Tonight Forte speaks his mind at a solo acoustic show at Shank Hall.