John Grogan struck paper gold with his man-and-his-dog memoir Marley & Me , which spawned a hit movie and more merchandise than would seem tasteful given the dog’s passing (do kids reading Marley-brand children’s books know they’re about a ghost hound?) Sticking with what works, Grogan’s latest book is another memoir, The Longest Trip Home , which charts the author’s Catholic upbringing in the ’60s and ’70s, and the relationship that transformed him from a mischievous kid to better-rounded adult. The event is free, but will require a ticket. For ticket information, call (262) 241-6220.