Street gangs have been blamed on all kinds of causesfrom poverty, to bad parenting, to failed drug policiesbut author John Hagedorn pinpoints another culprit in his new book A Word of Gangs: globalization. He examines gangs in three cities (Capetown, Chicago and Rio de Janeiro) and comes up with some surprising conclusions about how similar they are. He’ll speak about the book tonight at a 7 p.m. appearance at the Downer Avenue Schwartz Bookshop location.