In the early '80s, John Hiatt's songwriting prowess earned him the title “the American Elvis Costello.” Unlike Costello, however, Hiatt had trouble writing hits—at least for himself. Three Dog Night and Bonnie Raitt performed his songs to great success, but Hiatt never became the star critics predicted. No matter. In roots-rock circles, the singer-songwriter remains a hero, and in recent years he has been as prolific as ever, recording albums like this year's earthy Dirty Jeans and Mudslide Hymns .