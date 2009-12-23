John McGivern: Home For the Holidays

Probably the single most recognizable local stage actor, John McGivern has been exceedingly successful in developing performances around his memories of growing up in Milwaukee as a baby boomer. His East Side, Catholic upbringing is well known to dedicated audiences familiar with his work from TV, radio and stage, and informs his annual holiday performance, Home for the Holidays , which returns to the Off-Broadway Theatre this year. This year’s performance includes new material, which reportedly includes tales of life as an altar boy, childhood snowstorms and those strange, little ball bearings sometimes found on Christmas cookies.