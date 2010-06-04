John McLaughlin and The Rogues w/ Brew City Bombshells, God's Outlaw and Uncle Larry

A Milwaukee composer who has earned a reputation for his moody contributions to underground films, John McLaughlin’s latest project is a bluesy, vaudevillian band. John McLaughlin and The Rogues recreate the eerie spirit of early black-and-white films, conjuring antique jazz and Americana with dusty upright bass, violin and accordion. Tonight, the band marks the release of its debut album, Short Stories , a project spawned by McLaughlin’s soundtrack work for an independent film called Bitch . The bill includes performances from the Brew City Bombshells burlesque troupe and sets from the country and rock bands God’s Outlaw and Uncle Larry.