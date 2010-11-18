Since his emergence more than 40 years ago, the classically trained musician John McLaughlin, who played violin and piano before switching to guitar at age 11, has been at the forefront of the jazz-fusion movement. He’s performed on trumpeter Miles Davis’ genre-bending ’60s and ’70s albums In a Silent Way , Bitches Brew and Jack Johnson , and in 1971 he formed the Mahavishnu Orchestra with drummer Billy Cobham, another Davis alumnus. Tonight the 68-year-old jazz icon performs with his latest project, The 4th Dimension.