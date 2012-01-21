On Feb. 3, 1959, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in rock 'n' roll's first great tragedy, when their chartered plane crashed in an Iowa cornfield during a massive blizzard. The three legends have spawned countless impersonators and tribute shows, the most regarded of which is currently John Mueller's Winter Dance Party, “the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates.” The Richardson estate is particularly vested: The Big Bopper's son, Jay P. Richardson Jr., who was born two months after the Day the Music Died, performs as his father in the show.