Since his 2006 debut as the “senior British correspondent” on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” John Oliver has emerged as one of the program's breakout stars, anchoring his segments with a mix of dry humor and comic absurdity. The show is just one of Oliver's many gigs now: He also hosts the Comedy Central series “John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show,” records the weekly podcast “The Bugle,” and appears semi-regularly on the NBC cult comedy “Community” as an egotistical psychology professor with a bit of a drinking problem. Oliver's stand-up routine is a good deal less manic than some of his on-screen performances, but it often touches on political (and sometimes historical) themes that should delight “Daily Show” fans.