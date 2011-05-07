Impressionist John Pinette built up his vocal repertoire since his start in the comedy club circuit in the '80s doing emulations of Alvin and the Chipmunks, Elvis Presley, Gollum and other random pop culture icons. In 1990, Pinette made his first silver screen appearance in “ALF,” which he followed up with acting roles in movies like “Revenge of the Nerds III,” “Junior” and “The Punisher.” Though Pinette began his professional career as an accountant, he abandoned that to refine his stand-up, which often plays on his biggest attribute – his girth. His latest CD, 2011's Still Hungry , continues to play on this theme, along with his trademark observational humor.