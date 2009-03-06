John Prine w/ Iris DeMent

John Prine started his career meekly, delivering mail in Maywood, Ill., before Kris Kristofferson noticed him at open mics in Chicago. The folk singer gained national attention with his 1971 self-titled debut, which would eventually rank 458th on Rolling Stone’s 500 greatest albums of all time. Prine released his 2005 album Fair & Square after battling throat cancer, giving the singer a more hoarse voice, but the combination of poignant songs and poignant back-story was enough to win a Grammy Award. Prine’s latest, Standard Songs for Average People , is a stab at traditional country music with bluegrass musician Mac Wiseman.