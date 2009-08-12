John the Savage w/ Everything Now and Casper & the Cookies

It didn’t take long for the Milwaukee music scene to embrace John The Savage, a group that after less than a year and a half of playing out together has established itself as one of the city’s most noteworthy bands, thanks to their roaring appropriation of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins and Tom Waits at their drunkest, not to mention their must-see megaphone-assisted live shows. Last year the band releases its debut album, Kitchen Voodoo , a disc that faithfully captures the fury of the group’s concerts, having been mostly recorded live. Tonight they follow it up with a new EP, which they’ll include for free with admission to tonight’s show.