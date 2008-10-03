It didn’t take long for the Milwaukee music scene to embrace John The Savage, a group that after less than a year and a half of playing out together has established itself as one of the city’s most noteworthy bands, thanks to their roaring appropriation of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins and Tom Waits at their drunkest, not to mention their must-see megaphone- and trumpet-assisted live shows. Tonight at 10 p.m. at the Cactus Club the band celebrates the release of their debut album, Kitchen Voodoo, a disc that faithfully captures the fury of the John The Savage’s concerts, having been mostly recorded live. The show pairs the group with two top-tier Milwaukee punk bands, Father Phoenix and Lopan.