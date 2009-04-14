John Scofield and The Piety Street Band

Jazz guitarist John Scofield has built up a remarkable resume over the years, collaborating with musicians like Phil Lesh, Herbie Hancock, Medeski Martin & Wood and Miles Davis. Playing on three albums with Davis in the ’80s opened doors for the oft-experimental guitarist, while his periodic collaborations with Medeski Martin & Wood (and the members’ many side projects) over the past decade has endeared Scofield to the loyal (and lucrative) ears of jam-music fans. Scofield’s latest studio record, Piety Street, his 36th John Scofield , blends southern gospel rhythms and New Orleans blues. His latest band includes Jon Cleary, George Porter, Jr. and former Beach Boys drummer Ricky Fataar. [Please note: This week’s Shepherd incorrectly listed the date of this concert as Wednesday, April 15.]