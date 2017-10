John Sieger returned to Nashville, the city he lived in for much of the 1990s, to cut his latest solo album, The Shaming of the True. The album’s release arrives at a curious time, however. These days Sieger is devoting much of his energy to his new, Milwaukee-based soul/western-swing band The Subcontinentals, so he’ll be celebrating the album’s release tonight at a 9 p.m., revue-styled Shank Hall show by playing with that group instead of solo.