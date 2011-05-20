Since his beginnings on “The Richard Pryor Show,” comedian John Witherspoon has played bit parts in dozens of movies and sitcoms, including I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, House Party , The Ladies Man , “The Wayans Bros.” and “The Tracy Morgan Show,” but he'll always be best known for his role as Ice Cube's dog-catching father in Friday and its two sequels. As part of his stand-up routine, Witherspoon often quotes memorable lines from his many movie roles. (Multiple performances through Sunday, May 22.)