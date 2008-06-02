Johnny Mathis has sold over 350 million records and released over 70 charting albums. Of course, a younger generation will be surprised to learn that the legendary pop/jazz crooner is still even alive, but Mathis has stayed active, doing about 50 performances a year and recording when he has the time. His most recent record, Isn’t It Romantic, finds him tackling more of the standards he’s best known for. Chances are he’ll sing “Chances Are” when he does an 8 p.m. performance tonight at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino.