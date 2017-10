When the prog-rock institution Yes released the new album Fly From Here this year, they did so without contributions from two of their most important members: singer Jon Anderson and keyboardist Rick Wakeman, who left the group in 2008, after sitting out a tour for health issues. The two have continued to tour together, though, playing sets that incorporate many of Yes's biggest hits, as well as selections from their own solo careers and their 2010 collaboration The Living Tree .