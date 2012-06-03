When the prog-rock institution Yes released the new album <I>Fly From Here</i> last year, they did so without contributions from two of their most important members: keyboardist Rick Wakeman and singer Jon Anderson, who left the group in 2008 after sitting out a tour for health issues. The two have continued to tour together, though, and in 2010 they revisited selections from both of their solo careers for the collaborative album <i>The Living Tree</i>. Anderson has continued recording on his own, too. That same year he also released his 14th solo album, the New Age-leaning <i>Survival & Other Stories</i>.